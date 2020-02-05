Yesterday, Gervonta Davis was arrested and charged with simple battery domestic violence after a video went viral of the boxer grabbing the mother of his children and acting rough with her. It was a pretty shocking video that led to an outcry on social media as various men and women condemned the fighter for his actions. Davis actually turned himself in to police despite going on denying any wrongdoing on social media.

"I never once hit her, yea I was aggressive and told her come on… that’s the mother of my child I would never hurt her other than that happy New Years.. January was trash," Davis wrote.

The latest update on this case comes from TMZ who is reporting that Davis is being accused of striking his ex-girlfriend in the face. Police say there is unreleased surveillance footage of Davis dragging his baby mama to a room and "pulling his arm back and then forward towards the victim, which is consistent with a strike to the face where the victim sustained injuries to her lip and left jaw."

Police say the woman has been cooperative in the investigation and even had pictures taken of her injuries. So far, Davis has yet to comment on these latest allegations. Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.