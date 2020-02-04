The new year has been a whirlwind of events for R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary. The former Pied Piper associate got into a physical altercation with his other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, reunited with her family, and is now attempting to lead a regular life. While Clary's readjustment to society should be joyously celebrated, the 21-year-old revealing the grim details of her relationship with R. Kelly have left some wondering why she chose not to disclose this information at an earlier time. One of those people includes none other than world-renowned journalist, Gayle King.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Last year, Gayle King sat down with R. Kelly's then-girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, during a passionate interview filled with tears and shouting as the duo defended the innocence of their once proclaimed-lover. Now, Clary has backtracked on her statements of R. Kelly's integrity claiming that the singer was physically and verbally abuse throughout the duration of their relationship during an exclusive interview with The Sun.

This past weekend, TMZ caught up with Gayle King while she was in Miami enjoying the Super Bowl festivities, and had this to say about Azriel when she was brought up in conversation:

"I think she's very young, and we really do just want her to be ok, and I really do mean that. At the time when we did the interview, I'm not surprised that she is now saying that she wasn't telling the truth. Now, I just want her to be ok, I really do. Whatever it takes to get that."

With Azriel Clary now willing to cooperate with authorities in the impending R. Kelly case, this could be an opportunity for the young woman to find closure in this situation and move on, leading a happy, healthy lifestyle.

Check out the footage of Gayle King's interaction with TMZ in the video provided below.