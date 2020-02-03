Azriel Clary is the latest R. Kelly survivor who is speaking out about her troubling experience with the singer. Clary, 21, had been dating R. Kelly at the time that the disturbing stories about him started flooding out and she stood by him up until last month. She defended him in his famous interview with Gayle King and when interrogated by federal agents, but now she's having a moment of disillusionment. Last week, she spoke to The Sun, detailing the mental and physical abuse to which R. Kelly has subjected her. According to TMZ, she plans to share this information with the feds to aid in prosecuting the disgraced singer in his New York sex crimes case.

Sources say that Clary is no longer afraid of exposing Kelly because she has severed all times from him. While she and her family have apparently been receiving death threats from angered Kelly apologists, she has both legal and emotional support systems to encourage her to speak out.

Kelly's lawyer, Steven Greenberg, was not surprised to learn that Clary would be turning on his client. "It's not news to me," he told TMZ. "I've suspected it all along, but you can't get in the way of love... Rob's love for her." The latest development is Kelly's federal case is that his request to have two accusers' identities revealed was denied, as the judge feared he would intimidate witnesses.