After this, we wouldn't be too surprised if a third iteration of Surviving R. Kelly debuted at the top of next year. Thus far, Lifetime has aired two versions of the docu-series. The first part was an introduction to all of the abuse that R. Kelly's alleged victims have lived through for decades. It set off the media take-down of the disgraced singer, who is now awaiting trial in several states for his sexual crimes against underage girls. The second season, which aired just a few days ago, focuses on the direct aftermath. Perhaps the head honchos at Lifetime will be able to strike a deal with Azriel Clary, one of R. Kelly's former live-in girlfriends to tell her story after she got into a physical fight with Joycelyn Savage, Kelly's other girl.



Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Last week, it was reported that the two women had gotten into a fistfight at R. Kelly's condo in Chicago and it was all captured on Azriel Clary's live-stream. A clear clip of the actual altercation was absent from the footage though and, now, a video showing Savage and Clary getting into it has been uploaded to the internet.

Published by TMZ, both women can be seen punching each other, clawing and fighting through security as they were being held back. Insults are hurled and accusations of statutory rape go around. As many of you know, Joycelyn Savage was arrested shortly after the fight, turning herself in for domestic battery.

Watch the video below.