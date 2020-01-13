R. Kelly's maintained his innocence ever since allegations of sexual abuse resurfaced in early 2019. Kelly has faced scrutiny throughout his career but Surviving R. Kelly actually helped bring justice for his accusers. He's denied that any of it is true at all including during an interview with Gayle King last year. In an attempt to keep his name clear, he had his two girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, vouch for him on national television.

Azriel Clary has officially left Kelly's domain, both physically and mentally speaking. Clary recently moved out of Kelly's Trump Tower Condo and she's now back at home with her family. Taking to the 'Gram, she shared photos of herself with her family as they smiled and rocked matching outfits.

"Surprise! Let the healing process begin. Love yall and thank y’all ❤️I even thank everyone who follows me.. because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself," she wrote alongside the photo.

Her father told TMZ, "We are just enjoying these moments right now ... enjoying being reunited as the Clarys." He, alongside her mom Alice, said that they would do whatever they could to make sure their daughter's life is back on the right track.

Clary revealed recently that she'll be getting professional counseling to help heal herself from the trauma she endured during her relationship with Kelly.