GARZI Continues To Expand His Catalog With Explosive Single "Higher"

There's something in the water in Florida. The Sunshine State has been producing some of the most talented young up-and-comers over the last half-decade, churning out heavy hitters like XXXTentacion, Kodak Black, Lil Pump, Denzel Curry, and many more. The "SoundCloud" generation of rap found a home in Miami and its surrounding cities and GARZI is looking to take the torch from his peers. Over the last year, the rising star has opened many eyes, continuing to earn fans on a daily basis. His approach to music is unlike many others in the game right now. Following in the footsteps of somebody like Lil Peep, GARZI is back with his latest crossover single "Higher."

The track released last week and it's been gaining traction around the country. The rapper recently signed to Capitol Records, taking the next step in his career and blazing his trail even further. If you're feeling this vibe, keep an eye out for his upcoming major-label debut EP, which is due in the coming months.

What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

Runnin' round this town spending this money just for fun

Live like no tomorrow 'cause it might just be the one

Hold on to that feelin' and we might just see the sun