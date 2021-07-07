Breakups can get tense, but bitter divorces are another story. Gary Owen and Kenya Duke's names have been in the headlines for months as their divorce moves forward, and she has made it clear that she is upset with her ex. The pair were together for decades and share two adult children together, and since it was made public that they split, Kenya has been taking her complaints with her ex to social media in scathing posts. On Wednesday (July 7) she returned, and this time, she called out a woman for being Owen's alleged mistress.

"@_itsbribri_ I know, who you Brianna Johnson, a nurse at Memorial Hermann Health. You definitely know who I am," Kenya wrote. "You didn't care @garyownecomedy was/is married and you don't seem to care he still hasn't seen his kids (which is weird because you are a baby mama)."



Isaac Brekken / Stringer / Getty Images

"He doesn't financially support his wife," she continued. "Although, he has sent me Zero money (from a company i help build) I am still paying his bills." Kenya asked the woman if she enjoyed "the Bahamas and Florida," asserting that "Brianna" was on vacation with Owen "spending our family money."

"Lawyer up, you have now become a big part of this divorce," Kenya stated. "Gurl, Can't wait to see that tan [bikini emoji] in court. BTW ...your friends dont like you. They out here spilling all your cheating tea." She also accused her ex-husband of paying for escorts and said she's pulling receipts in divorce court. It's a mess. Check out her post in full below.