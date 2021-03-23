Another Hollywood couple is calling it quits. We previously reported that comedian Gary Owen and his wife, Kenya Duke, have decided to part ways after 18-years-old marriage. Owen is known for his jokes about being in an interracial relationship as well as his love for Black women, and while he often speaks out on pop culture, Owen has remained quiet about his personal life. Kenya, on the other hand, shared a puzzling post where she accuses her estranged husband of being unfaithful but it was her inclusion of Fox Soul host and actress Claudia Jordan that confused the public.

"Tried to be quiet out of respect for my kids but @claudiajordan has me on one this morning," wrote Kenya. "23 years together Gary didn't have sh*t but a raggedy pick up and good credit, no place to live. Dallas, TX your old ass should know better -Married not separated-married @garyowencomedy all the energy you spent lying, acting and creating a fake narrative for these b*tches that want to be me, you could have done it with a veggie burger and a glass of fake filtered water."

People have taken to social media to decipher Kenya's caption, but it seems that there may be information that she's purposefully keeping secret in entangled language. She made sure to add a few more thoughts while clarifying that Claudia Jordan is not the other woman, but it may be the talk show host's friend. "#whitewomenarenotinvolved #notclaudia #claudiasfriend #draggingmebackto98th/MacArthur street mindset [face palm emoji]."

"I've worked so hard and come so far," Kenya continued. "I bought a package of 5 therapy sessions but don't start until the 29th." Gary remains tight-lipped. Check out the post below.