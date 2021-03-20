He's often used the dynamic of his interracial marriage as the crux of his stand-up routines, but it looks as if the relationship has come to an end. Veteran comedian Gary Owen has built his brand off of his quips about being a White man immersed in Black culture, and while he's a celebrity that stays relatively unproblematic, he made headlines on Friday (March 19) after it was announced that he and his wife of 18 years, Kenya Duke, filed for divorce.

According to TMZ, The couple married back in 2003 and share two sons and one daughter who reportedly are adults because the court documents show that they don't have children that are minors. The outlet didn't share the cause of the split and neither party has issued a statement about the news of their personal matters being shared publicly.

Last year, just ahead of the pandemic, Kenya shared a photo of herself with her husband along with a loving message about their bond. "This is what it looks to give ZERO f**ks about what people say. We are out here living our best life, laughing and loving." Check out a few more family photos below.

