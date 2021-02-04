Days ago, there was gossip that Gregory Jackson III, or Lil Greg, was shot and killed in Chicago. Greg was a close friend and associate of G Herbo, and the brazen daytime shooting shook the neighborhood. Later, the Chicago Sun-Times confirmed the victim's identity, reporting that Lil Greg was at the Studio Nineteen barbershop when someone strolled in on January 28 and shot him in the face. Hours prior, Greg had appeared in court over a marijuana possession charge where he was sentenced to time served and walk away a free man.

Herbo released his grief on social media in a touching Instagram post. The rapper shared several photos of himself with his childhood friend and wrote a lengthy caption where he praised Greg. "SHORTY ALL I KNOW IS YOU!! FROM THE F*CKING CRADLE 2 THE GRAVE LITERALLY! AS IM WRITING THIS CAPTION TWIN I AIN’T EVEN DROPPING TEARS CUZ 4 WHAT WE ALWAYS BEEN STRONGER TOGETHER & YOU STILL WITH ME RIGHT NOW.. I FEEL YOU! I DREAMT ABOUT YOU IMMEDIATELY & WHEN I DID I DIDN’T EVEN UNDERSTAND IT TOOK ME A COUPLE DAYS & IM STILL UNDERSTANDING MORE BUT RN I GET A CLEARER PICTURE."

"I KNOW YOU 1 NIGGA THAT WANT THE BEST FOR ME & WANT THE BEST OUT OF ME!!!!" he continued. "IM TRYING TO BE MY BEST RN LIL BRO & ITS HARD BUT IM TRYINGGGGGGGG FOLKS!! HOW THE F*CK CAN I BE MY BEST WITHOUT YOU & YOU THE SAME N*GGA I CALL ABOUT SOME SH*T AS SIMPLE AS WTF OUTFIT IM FINNA WEAR??!! IT’S DAMN NEAR IMPOSSIBLE!"

A 29-year-old man named Christopher Mosley has been arrested after being pulled over during a traffic stop. He reportedly named a person of interest and had a firearm in his vehicle. The weapon has been sent to a forensic lab to determine if it was used in the shooting. Check out Herbo's message, and a few other posts, below.

