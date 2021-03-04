The wait for new G Herbo music is officially over, as the Chicago rapper has just announced that he will be following up last year's critically acclaimed album PTSD with the release of two singles this Friday. Over the past year, the artist has taken a step back to enjoy time with his family, but now it appears that he's finally ready to share new music with his fans. To build hype for his upcoming drop, G Herbo took to Instagram to share his official announcement.

"I AINT DROP SH*T SINCE I DROPPED MY ALBUM," Herbo writes under his latest post. "FEELS LIKE A GOOD TIME TO GET BACK TO IT... 2 NEW TRACKS COMING FRIDAY."

If the all-caps caption isn't enough to get fans excited for his two new singles, the cover artwork for each of the tracks surely will. The first single, titled "Really Like That" features an Illmatic-esque design that shows a transparent portrait of G Herbo plastered on top of what appears to be a housing project. In contrast, the cover art for "Break Yoself" takes the Swervo artist back in time with a throwback baby picture of a young Herbo smiling.

The Chicago rapper recently dropped off the loosie "Statement" in December and appeared on the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack last month, so although "Really Like That" and "Break Yoself" aren't technically his first singles since the release of PTSD last spring, these two new tracks will probably be a great appetizer for whatever G Herbo has on the way.

Are you excited for G Herbo's two new singles tomorrow or are you still bumping PTSD one year later?