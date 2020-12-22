At the beginning of the month, fans were shocked to find out that Chicago rapper G Herbo, along with five other men, had been named in a $1.5 million federal fraud case. The accusation came just days after he was included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2020. The rapper and his crew were charged by a federal court in Massachusetts and accused of stealing credit card information to fund luxurious vacations, private jets, designer bags, designer cars, and even designer puppies. Now, Herb is being accused of snitching.

A former friend of the rapper spoke out about the case via Instagram stories, alleging that the "PTSD" hitmaker is actually a snitch informing federal investigators about details on the case. “I didn’t get hit for fraud bro I got hit [for] not paying taxes in time. Damn throwing me under the bus for what?” Omi wrote on his Instagram story. “Oh you throwing me under the bus because me and you was f—–g with the same shawty damn I get it.” In a series of story posts, Omi claims the rapper snitched on him because they both had relations with the same woman.

The rapper has pleaded not guilty on all charges and has not publically spoken about the matter except on a new song titled "Statement," where he did just that, publically claiming his innocence.

According to his lawyer, the Chicago emcee is also expecting a child with girlfriend Taina Williams.

Check out screenshots of Omi's full rant below. Do you buy the story? Sound off in the comments.

