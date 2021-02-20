The careers of G Herbo and Lil Bibby have blossomed since they first emerged nearly a decade ago during the height of the drill scene. They both stand as their own men in the industry but still, fans still await the day we might get to hear Lil Bibby in the booth. While Herbo turned into a giant in hip-hop, Bibby shifted to the background as he took Juice WRLD to global fame.

Bibby has teased his return to the booth in the past but in a recent interview with DJ Vlad, Bibby revealed that the possibilities of himself and Herb wrapping up No Limitationsare high. He said Herb continuously asks him if he wants to wrap up the project and it seems like it could see the light of day before the end of 2021.

"Herb hit me all the time, ‘man, we gotta put out our tape. We gotta put out our album,’ you know? And I be thinking about it, like, you know, sometimes I be ready to just get up and do it, but I think I’mma do it this year, Vlad,” said Bibby with a laugh. “I think I’mma do it. I’mma do it with Herb though.”

He added, "That's how I'mma start rapping."

The thing is, he's now a business executive and while rapping is an art, he said he's reluctant to step into the booth because he might get too honest. "I'mma be talking about some crazy shit. I'm still crazy."

Peep the clip below.