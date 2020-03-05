G Herbo cannot keep his hands off his boo Taina Williams, and going on tour to promote his new album, PTSD, won't stop him. The rapper dropped his latest project last Friday, which he named after the condition he was recently diagnosed with by his therapist due to his traumatic upbringing in Chicago. Despite struggling with these mental health issues, Herbo is very lucky to have such a supportive lady by his side. Taina is always gushing about how much she loves her man, and on Wednesday, she shared some photos of the two of them on the PTSD tour. In one of the adorable shots, Herbo can be seen getting extra handsy.

"Mood," Taina wrote in the caption, along with a lovey-dovey emoji. "Go stream & download #PTSD !! #ptsdtour2020." Taina is constantly showing her support for Herbo's endeavours, especially when he first dropped PTSD. She took to Instagram to express how proud she is of him and how much she loves and believes in him.

"Congratulationssss my love on your new album dropping AND the start of your new tour!!!!" Taina wrote on the post, which features the PTSD tracklist and a shot of Taina showing off her backstage pass. "I’m so so so proud of you, I see how hard you work day in and day out and I just want you to know that it doesn’t go unnoticed!!! All the nights you left me for the studio is finally paying off."

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"PTSD is [fire]," she continued. "Everybody make sure you download PTSD right now and get some merch while you’re at it!! Love you @nolimitherbo."