grab
- RelationshipsG Herbo Grabs Handful Of Taina Williams' Booty On "PTSD" TourG Herbo kept a grip on his girlfriend Taina Williams' booty while on tour to promote his new album, "PTSD."By Lynn S.
- MusicRod Wave Nearly Pulled Off Stage By Aggressive Fan: WatchPlease chill.By Lynn S.
- SocietyWaitress Goes Super Saiyan: Slams Man To Floor After He Grabs Her ButtThis grown man got handled. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicYoung Thug Refuels The Michael Jackson ComparisonsYoung Thug loves to hear his name called.By Devin Ch
- LifeWoman Forcefully Grabs R. Kelly's Junk At Christmas Show In DetroitSanta Kells was lucky to walk away with his sack on Friday night. By Angus Walker