G Herbo Drops Off "PTSD" Ft. Juice WRLD, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, & More

Erika Marie
February 28, 2020 00:02
PTSD
G Herbo

G Herbo's "PTSD" is an exploration of the rapper's young and what he says conditioned him to be the man that he is today.


He's been rolling out this project heavily in over the last month and finally, we've received G Herbo's PTSD. The rapper has shared much about his latest project, including the inspiration behind the album. Herbo recently told Complex that his therapist diagnosed him with post-traumatic stress disorder, a condition he developed because of what he experienced and witnessed during his upbringing in Chicago.

"That was probably my first introduction to me embracing my PTSD, but we're so immune to a lot of this stuff that go on in the inner city with, like, violence, going to jail, and all that kind of sh*t," he said. "It's like, we kind of don't know that we suffer from these mental health issues." PTSD hosts additional features from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, BJ The Chicago Kid, Lil Durk, Juice WRLD, Chance The Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, 21 Savage, Jacquees, Sonta, and 2PRETTY. Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Intro
2. Glass in the Face ft. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
3. Gangsta's Cry ft. BJ The Chicago Kid
4. In This B*tch
5. Death Row
6. Party in Heaven ft. Lil Durk
7. PTSD ft. Juice WRLD, Chance The Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert
8. By Any Means ft. 21 Savage
9. Gangbanger
10. Lawyer's Fees ft. Polo G
11. Feelings
12. High Speed
13. Shooter ft. Jacquees
14. Intuition ft. Sonta, 2PRETTY

