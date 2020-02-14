One of Future's alleged baby mothers shared some snaps of a Valentine's Day photo shoot with his alleged child, amidst her ongoing court battle with the rapper. Cindy Parker has been adamant that Future is the father of her infant son, Legend, since he was born last year. She sued Future for paternity, child support and custody a few months ago, and according to reports last month, she was officially given the go ahead to serve him with a paternity lawsuit.

Cindy shared some shots of herself and little Legend dressed in pink and red tones for the special holiday. On the first post, which she shared a day before Valentine's Day, she wrote, "you'll outgrow my lap but never my heart." On the real day, Cindy shared another photo of the mommy-son duo with the caption, "You never know true love until you have a child..Happy Valentine’s Day." The last post features a solo shot of Legend, in which Cindy reveals, "fun fact: when legend smiles he wrinkles his nose, like mami."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Legend's alleged daddy celebrated his Valentine's Day with his current lady. Future surprised his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, with a massive, rose-filled display of affection, the latest of his grand romantic gestures to show Lori just how head over heels he is for her.