Future Treats Himself Like The King On Metro Boomin-Produced "Rings On Me"

Big Future is cleaning up the competition right now. After releasing his new projects The WIZRD and Save Me, the Atlanta icon is not letting up. The best stages of Pluto's career came when he constantly dropped music. Each week, we would be getting at least one new song from the superstar. During his historic mixtape run, we became used to seeing fresh projects from Future on a regular basis. His output has understandably slowed since then and we can't really blame him. He's proved that he's one of the best in his genre and doesn't need to apply as much pressure as he once did. However, it would appear as though Fewtch is heading back to the lab with yet another new track, teaming up with frequent collaborator Metro Boomin for his "Rings On Me" loosie.

Uploading the track to his YouTube profile, Future unveiled another collaboration with the mega-producer Metro Boomin just hours before letting us hear his next official single, "Undefeated" with Lil Keed. Of the two, "Undefeated" is likely the song that will be getting the most attention of the two. Considering the climate of Future and Metro's relationship, this is likely an older tune that they worked on years ago. What's the point of letting it sit and collect dust though? Gotta let the people hear it!

What do you think of Future's track "Rings On Me?"

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm taking ecstasy with high tea

I seen the devil when I went to sleep

The feds taking pics, that's my ID

'Cause I stashed me a brick in a car seat

Yeah, bitch go big like yeah, bitch get hit, like yeah