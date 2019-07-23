mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Future & Lil Keed Collab On "Undefeated"

Erika Marie
July 23, 2019 00:58
This is Future's second single this month.


He has yet to announce a formal forthcoming album following his SAVE ME project he dropped last month, but Future has been delivering new music as if there's something new brewing. Earlier this month he shared his track "100 Shooters" featuring Meek Mill and Doe Boy, and now Future is back with his Lil Keed-assisted single, "Undefeated."

Keed recently released his impressive debut mixtape Long Live Mexico, a 20-track project that was received well by fans. The up-and-coming rapper has been linking up with many of his fellow Atlanta artists, including Future, but none have mentored him like that of Young Thug. "He just wants to see everybody get the money," Keed said of Thugger when he sat down with us. "He doesn’t care if you make more money than him. He’ll say, 'I don’t care if my brothers make more money than me, I just want them to make the money and do what they gotta do with it.' You don’t have to be like him but just handle your business and you’re family."

Quotable Lyrics

Two loaded guns, I got double the shells
Count all the blue when I'm in the Chanel
Choppa in the Coupe and I move like a snail
You could smell all type of Kush in the air
Supply and demand and you movin' them bells

