Future Links Up With Meek Mill & Doe Boy On "100 Shooters"

Just last month, Future dropped off his 7-track project SAVE ME, an EP that received divided responses from fans. Many weren't used to receiving an entire melancholy project from the Atlanta rapper, but he's returned with his "100 Shooters" collaboration that shows he's still the same Future that they've grown to know and love. Future's collaborative single with Meek Mill and Doe Boy comes just a little over a month before hits the road with Meek on their co-headlining tour that also features Mustard, Megan Thee Stallion, and YG.

The trio of rappers takes turns sharing why they're the top dogs in their cliques. They spit bars about the women that they keep on speed dial, the money that's tucked away in the safe, and the "100 Shooters" that they have waiting for them outside on-call, whenever they're needed. Their "Legendary Nights Tour" is one of the most anticipated hip hop tours of the year, and it only makes sense that long-time collaborators Future and Meek join forces once again to set things off right. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Get my d*ck suck in the Lambo while I spit sh*t

Big sh*t, baby, it's the big fish

Only VVS in my necklace and my wrist lit

I could wipe my ass with these hunnids, I'm the sh*t b*tch

Shot up in her DM like James Harden, it went swish, swish

I’m sippin’