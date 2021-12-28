Future may have unintentionally spelled his ex-girlfriend, Joie Chavis' name wrong in a post on Instagram thanking her for a Christmas gift. The High Off Life rapper referred to the mother of one of his children as "Joy."

Fans were quick to call out the typo on social media; however, it is possible "Joy" is simply a nickname Future has for Chavis. It's also likely that his phone's autocorrect feature may have mistakenly switched out "Joie" for "Joy."



While Chavis says many have accused her of being a "gold-digger," she said back in April that she doesn't take any child support from either Future or her other ex, Bow Wow.

“I don’t need to ask for anything for certain things my kids because I can do everything myself," she said at the time on her YouTube channel. "If their father wants to do things for them and then they do that on their own time if they want to [say], hey, here’s some money for this or that, or you know whatever. But I don’t really ask for anything. I’m able to do everything on my own."

Check out Future's apparent slip up below.





