He has had his fair share of high-profile relationships and even was engaged to Erica Mena for a moment, but Bow Wow is loving his bachelor life. The rapper has developed a playboy reputation in the industry as he has often been spotted partying with the ladies a time or two, but since becoming a father, Bow Wow has decided to change things up.

Fans have watched as he's famously dated Ciara, Erica Mena, Angela Simmons, Keyshia Cole, Blac Chyna, Kiyomi Leslie, and Joie Chavis, but when fans questioned him about whether or not he planned on settling down, Bow was clear he had no aspirations to tie the knot.

"I have nothing against folks who get married. Its just i know myself and that life is not the life for me. My life is perfect the way it is," he tweeted. "No more kids fasho! And yes i love my life as is." Elsewhere he explained why he's opted to fly solo. "Just not my thing. I like my peace. I like my space. I like spending my money on me and my daughter. I havent had a headache in 3 years [rolling crying laughing emoji]."

Bow also joked, "Love dont want me any more." Still, his fans pestered him about holing things down in the boardroom as well with his love life. It seems they want to see him cuffed up. Read through a few of Bow Wow's tweets below.