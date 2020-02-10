Future's alleged baby mother Eliza Reign is not slowing down on the paternity test she's asked a judge to force the rapper to take to guarantee that her newborn is, in fact, Future's daughter. After requesting a judge speed up the process, she then asked for temporary child support from the "Life Is Good" rapper until the results come through. "We're not gonna take away from him...What my thing is and what the point I'm trying to make is: I don't give a f*ck who the f*ck you are. At the end of the day, take care of your responsibility," Eliza previously said.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

BOSSIP now reports that Future has responded to Eliza's child support request and has asked a judge to make the monthly payments on the lower side until the results are in. This is the first move Future has made where he's not denying the possibility that Reign may really be his seventh child.

"At the end of the day, I kept quiet for months. I kept quiet. Nobody heard a f*cking thing. Like, I'm human. He's human. [Cindy's] human," Eliza added her public words on Future. We'll keep you guys updated as the case and test moves forward.