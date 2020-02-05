Future's alleged baby mother Eliza Reign, who is absolutely certain that the rapper is the father of her daughter, is now asking a judge to force Future to take a DNA test to prove it's real. As we've been reporting, the duo has been going back and forth with each other for some time. "At the end of the day, I kept quiet for months. I kept quiet. Nobody heard a f*cking thing. Like, I'm human. He's human. [Cindy's] human," Eliza previously said. "We're not gonna take away from him...What my thing is and what the point I'm trying to make is: I don't give a f*ck who the f*ck you are. At the end of the day, take care of your responsibility."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

According to The Blast, Eliza has now filed a motion for a paternity test to be completed along with her fight for custody and child support. Following the filing, the publication details how Future rushed to court to request a gag order to stop Eliza from sharing personal details about their fling and private details on their sex life.

Future previously claimed Eliza was crazy with mental health problems and was acting out based on obsession. We'll keep you guys updated as more details arise.