Here are the production credits for Future's latest album, "I Never Liked You."
Future is back in the fold with his latest album, I Never Liked You. The album arrived a year and a half after he and Lil Uzi Vert connected on Pluto x Baby Pluto and nearly two years following the release of High Off Life. His new album doesn't disappoint, from the quotable bars and collabs alongside Drake, Kanye Tems, EST Gee, and more to the producers he enlisted.
The producers who contributed to the project include a few new faces but for the most part, he brings his frequent collaborators Southside, Wheezy, and ATL Jacob. ATL Jacob handles a large portion of the production, including many of the highlights, while Southside and Wheezy's names are scattered across the tracklist.
Check out the production credits below via HHNM.
1. 712PM
Prod. by Moon, MoXart Beatz, TM88 & Wheezy
2. I’M DAT NIGGA
Prod. by Nicky Slowburnz, DY & Southside
3. KEEP IT BURNIN (Ft. Kanye West)
Prod. by ATL Jacob
4. FOR A NUT (Ft. Gunna & Young Thug)
Prod. by ATL Jacob
5. PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ
Prod. by Nils, TooDope & TM88
6. GOLD STACKS
Prod. by DMC Global
7. WAIT FOR U (Ft. Drake & Tems)
Prod. by ATL Jacob & FNZ
8. LOVE YOU BETTER
Prod. by ATL Jacob & FNZ
9. MASSAGING ME
Prod. by ATL Jacob
10. CHICKENS (Ft. EST Gee)
Prod. by Dez Wright & Wheezy
11. WE JUS WANNA GET HIGH
Prod. by ATL Jacob & Southside
12. VOODOO (Ft. Kodak Black)
Prod. by Southside
13. HOLY GHOST
Prod. by ATL Jacob
14. THE WAY THINGS GOING
Prod. by Daan & TM88
15. I’M ON ONE (Ft. Drake)
Prod. by Tory Montana
16. BACK TO THE BASICS
Prod. by Bass Charity, Dre Moon, Sprngbrk, Wavy