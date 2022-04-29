Future is back in the fold with his latest album, I Never Liked You. The album arrived a year and a half after he and Lil Uzi Vert connected on Pluto x Baby Pluto and nearly two years following the release of High Off Life. His new album doesn't disappoint, from the quotable bars and collabs alongside Drake, Kanye Tems, EST Gee, and more to the producers he enlisted.



The producers who contributed to the project include a few new faces but for the most part, he brings his frequent collaborators Southside, Wheezy, and ATL Jacob. ATL Jacob handles a large portion of the production, including many of the highlights, while Southside and Wheezy's names are scattered across the tracklist.

1. 712PM

Prod. by Moon, MoXart Beatz, TM88 & Wheezy

2. I’M DAT NIGGA

Prod. by Nicky Slowburnz, DY & Southside

3. KEEP IT BURNIN (Ft. Kanye West)

Prod. by ATL Jacob

4. FOR A NUT (Ft. Gunna & Young Thug)

Prod. by ATL Jacob

5. PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ

Prod. by Nils, TooDope & TM88

6. GOLD STACKS

Prod. by DMC Global

7. WAIT FOR U (Ft. Drake & Tems)

Prod. by ATL Jacob & FNZ

8. LOVE YOU BETTER

Prod. by ATL Jacob & FNZ

9. MASSAGING ME

Prod. by ATL Jacob

10. CHICKENS (Ft. EST Gee)

Prod. by Dez Wright & Wheezy

11. WE JUS WANNA GET HIGH

Prod. by ATL Jacob & Southside

12. VOODOO (Ft. Kodak Black)

Prod. by Southside

13. HOLY GHOST

Prod. by ATL Jacob

14. THE WAY THINGS GOING

Prod. by Daan & TM88

15. I’M ON ONE (Ft. Drake)

Prod. by Tory Montana

16. BACK TO THE BASICS

Prod. by Bass Charity, Dre Moon, Sprngbrk, Wavy

