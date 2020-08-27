Future is seemingly conceding defeat, reportedly dropping the defamation lawsuit that he filed against the mother of his daughter Reign, Eliza Seraphin.

For the last two years, Future and Eliza have been engaged in heated legal battles, stemming from before their daughter was even born. It has been confirmed that the rapper is the genetic father of Reign Wilburn but, for the first year, he was denying that he had even slept with the girl's mother. After Eliza accused Future of trying to force her into getting an abortion, threatening her life, the 36-year-old artist filed a defamation suit against her.

In the latest update regarding their longstanding legal brouhaha, Future has reportedly dropped the suit against Eliza.

According to a report by Bossip, lawyers for both the rapper and the influencer have given their blessing for the case to be thrown out entirely. The case was dismissed with prejudice, which ensures that Future does not sue her again for the same thing.

The report does not clarify whether an out-of-court settlement was reached between Reign's parents.

Initially, Future filed the lawsuit claiming that he was "embarrassed and humiliated" when Eliza shared information about their sex life, describing his genitalia and more. He said that he suffered "tremendous emotional distress" and experienced the effects of her claims in his career.

Eliza still has an open paternity case against Future. We'll keep you updated on any developments over there.

