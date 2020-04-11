Future is getting sick and tired of Eliza Reign putting their business in the eyes of the public. According to TMZ, the rapper claims Reign is slandering his name publicly with misleading information regarding their situation. In the eyes of Future, this move is solely "to garner the attention of his fans for herself."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The rapper, who recently shared his acclaimed 56 Nights to streaming services, accuses Reign of taking their drama to the eyes of the public as part of a bigger plan. In court documents, he said that this move "was to gain attention and direct traffic" to her online boutique. With the amount of clout and attention she's received since claiming she's Future's baby mama, Future accuses her of using his name to get her nightclub hosting gigs as if she's an actual celebrity. On top of that, Future claims that she launched a "campaign of disparagement against" him that would aid in self-promotion.

The latest filing was included in Future's case against Reign where he accused her of defamation and invasion of privacy. His suit is a response to Eliza's paternity lawsuit to determine whether he's the father of her child. With Future readying the release of a new album titled, Life Is Good, we can't imagine that he doesn't make at least one or two slick bars in reference to the suit.

