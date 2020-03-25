Cindy Parker may have dropped her paternity suit against Future, but the rapper's legal woes with his other alleged baby mama, Eliza Reign, rages on. Future faced two lawsuits from Cindy and Eliza who both claim that the rapper is the father of their young children. Recently, it was announced that Cindy has decided to drop her lawsuit, however, the reason why was never shared with the public.

Eliza and Future have been engaged in a legal drama that has spilled over into social media. The model hasn't been shy about sharing her alleged struggles with getting Future to take a paternity test. Reports have stated the Future penned in legal documents that he believes Eliza got pregnant on purpose and is now using her child as a way to make money—an accusation she vehemently denies.

Bossip reports that Eliza also has made a formal request for child support, and the number is jarring. The outlet states that Eliza has requested $53K from the rapper per month to help pay for the expenses of her daughter, Reign. Although she is the caregiver for Reign, she's also suing Future for custody. The rapper is also battling it out with Eliza over the need for him to turn over his financial documents. He reportedly fears that is he submits them, his records will be leaked to the public, so he's hoping a court will only force him to turn over a select few.

[via]