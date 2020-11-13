mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Future & Lil Uzi Vert Start Off "Pluto x Baby Pluto" With A Bang On "Stripes Like Burberry"

Alex Zidel
November 13, 2020 09:51
Stripes Like Burberry
Future & Lil Uzi Vert

Future and Lil Uzi Vert got "Stripes Like Burberry" in the streets.


After teasing their collaborative project for much of this year, Future and Lil Uzi Verthave finally delivered Pluto x Baby Pluto.

The project was announced yesterday and, in the span of twenty-four hours, we were blessed with a full-length project from the two iconic rappers, offering sixteen featureless songs for us to digest.

So far, fans of the duo have enjoyed the tape. It starts off with a loud bang as Pluto and Baby Pluto join forces for "Stripes Like Burberry", claiming that they've earned their respect in the streets.

The track, produced by DJ Esco, starts off the party on a spacey note, setting the tone for the entire project. The astronaut-themed duo goes crazy over this beat, which lasts just over four minutes.

Let us know your favorite song from the new tape, as well as how you feel overall about the project.

Quotable Lyrics:

I been lookin' at the sun, I can't worry
I'm my mama oldest son, can't get buried
I got stripes in these streets like Burberry
I remember I ain't make a three, now I'm Curry
I might nail a bad, bad bitch like a hammer, yeah
I'm used to the murders, I'm from Atlanta, yeah
All these bands I'm havin', bitch gettin' silly, yeah
I just popped your bitch like a wheelie, yeah

