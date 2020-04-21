Before this gets out of hand, French Montana is in no way trying to argue that he's a better artist than Kendrick Lamar. In fact, he seems to be giving the rapper his due props. Still, people are up in arms over a claim that the Bronx star made during a recent interview.

French Montana was speaking with Complex via video call where he addressed his beef with 50 Cent, his sobriety, and more. During the same sit-down talk, he also alluded to the fact that he thinks he would attract a larger crowd than Kendrick Lamar if the two artists were performing at the same time during a music festival.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"I mean, honestly, you could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival. I might outshine him... not because I'm a better rapper or whatever it is. It's just that I got more hits," said French Montana. "Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you were to put us on the festival stage I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar."

It seems difficult to believe that there are many people that would agree with French Montana's take here. With tracks like "Alright," "Swimming Pools," "i," "DNA.," "Humble," "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe," and more, it's hard to argue that French has more hits than Kendrick.

What do you think? Who would you rather see on the festival stage?