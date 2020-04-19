Instagram is going up these days. With everyone stuck inside of the house, many platforms that provide live streaming services have kept the entertainment industry alive. Tory Lanez and Boosie were holding it down with debaucherous livestreams while Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have been pairing up iconic producers, songwriters, and rappers together for the Verzuz IG Battle series.



French Montana got in on the fun with the return of Cocaine City DVDs. Bringing it to a live format, he finally squashed his 15-year long beef with Jim Jones the other day. Chopping it up about their numerous run-ins with each other, French and Jim Jones laughed off the feud and have clearly found themselves in a better space with one another.

It looks like French is now readying to make peace with 50 Cent. During an interview with Complex, he dished out on the launch of Cocaine City DVD LIVE and revealed who his next big guest is going to be. "50 Cent gonna be on the next Cocaine City Live," he said. As he explained the origins of their feud, he admitted that it wasn't any actual beef between them.

"We was supposed to get on the phone and figure out how we gon' do it," French said. "50 Cent, French Montana. Cocaine City Live Part 2. Haaan. That's a fact."

Peep the clip below.