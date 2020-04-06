If you've been keeping up with hip-hop and entertainment news during this uncertain time, there's a good chance you've come across Young Chop's name in the headlines on more than a few instances. The Chicago-based producer has been acting out on social media as he promotes his new music, going after everyone from 21 Savage to Meek Mill, Sukihana to Diddy, and many more. French Montana also drew the ire of the beatmaker, leading him to officially respond with a prediction.

Taking to Twitter, French Montana explained that he believes Young Chop will regret his words soon enough. Or, even graver, he may not get a chance to ever regret his actions.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

"Is sad to see this fake ass shit! Young shop need to be in a mental institution," wrote the Bronx rapper after the producer attacked him in previous weeks. "Is only a matter of time till somebody take his life. Than all u going see is #rip...and a bunch of fake shit ! if somebody care about that man go grab him and take him somewhere."

Already, it has been reported that Young Chop was riding around 21 Savage's neighborhood when shots were fired.

Young Chop may see his story end abruptly if he doesn't quit it soon.