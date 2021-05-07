mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Bang Sends His Enemies A Message On "Oppanese"

Alex Zidel
May 07, 2021 11:59
Fredo Bang doesn't speak "Oppanese" on his new single.


One of the biggest rappers to rise from out of Baton Rouge, Fredo Bang continues to show why he's one of the best from his city in his new single "Oppanese." The self-proclaimed "most hated" has a lot of enemies in his city, as well as nationally. His beefs have been well-documented, including an intense feud with fellow Louisiana-based rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again

With his new single "Oppanese," Fredo Bang dives deep into his bag to spit some catchy flows and melodies. While the song's vibe is melodious, Bang's menacing lyrics tell a different story. Clearly, he's not done with the drama and he's ready to go to war to defend his name.

This week, Fredo Bang revealed his show rate to the world, telling concert promoters that he won't perform unless he gets $100,000. Do you think he's worth that rate?

Listen to his new single "Oppanese" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't need no n***a to vouch for me, my body count gon' speak
B*tch tryna bring up opps, I told that hoe I don't speak Oppanese
She like, why you keep me round? But it's the top and just to drop some knees
They want me in the cell, they tryna stop me like Monopoly
Oh oh, dissing in his feelings, I ain't trippin he just talk loud

