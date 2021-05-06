Fredo Bang is officially charging six figures as his show rate, and he's not open for negotiation either. According to the rapper's latest video upload on Instagram, he's been receiving some lowball offers for performances in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. However, he's calling out the promoters trying to book him, revealing that he won't accept anything less than $100,000.

With some big songs under his belt, including the latest "Top" remix with Lil Durk, Fredo Bang's confidence is reaching new heights. He told everyone trying to book him to essentially do better next time, naming his price. "This is a public service announcement because I think some people missed my post. I'm not doing a show in BR unless you give me a hunnid. I need at least a hunnid," he said. "Not $40K, not $60K. I need a hunnid! So if your bag ain't big enough, I'm not picking up. I don't give a f*ck who you call, you can call my motherf*cking mama, she can't change my mind."

The video was reposted by Akademiks, whose commenters don't agree with Fredo Bang's new show rate. Many are simply flooding the comments with "no" in response to the blogger asking if the rapper was worth that much money. For comparison, Lil Durk announced that his show rate was $200,000 in December 2020.

Do you think this is a fair price for Fredo Bang?