There have been plenty of excellent rap albums to drop this year but fans are eagerly awaiting for Freddie Gibbs to drop his long-awaited new album, SSS, which stands for Soul Sold Separately. In the past year and a half, he's delivered a slew of records, from "Black Illuminati" ft. Jadakiss to the Nas-sampling "Big Boss Rabbit." Unfortunately, there have been few updates in recent times with Gibbs largely trolling his fans online asking him for a release date.



Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

However, that seems to be changing soon. According to TMZ, billboards across the country have popped up hinting at the release of SSS. The billboards, which popped up in New York City, L.A., and Chicago, promote the SSS Casino and include a phone number that fans can dial. The number leads to a recording of a female concierge detailing the amenities of the SSS Casino before saying, "Soul is sold separately" in an ominous voice.

The billboards also tie together Gibbs nickname "Big Rabbit" with blue letters emboldening each word on the various billboards.

TMZ also reports that Gibbs' new album will be dropping sometime this fall. So it looks like we have another album to look forward to before the year comes to an end.

Gibbs previously detailed a few collaborators on the project, including DJ Paul and Madlib. Check Gibbs' post below.

[Via]