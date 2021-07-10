Whether or not you like Freddie Gibbs, it's hard to name another artist in the game that can outrap him. Projects like Alfredo and Bandana have added his name into a mainstream conversation with the former resulting in a Grammy nomination. The recognition he's received in the past two years alone has helped boost his profile but his forthcoming album SSS will take it even further.



Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

Gibbs recently sat down with Complex where he discussed his upcoming film debut, along with details of his forthcoming album. For starters, he finally revealed what the acronym SSS stands for. "Soul Sold Separately, that’s my motherfucking all fresh shit. The new album is going to be crazy. This is probably going to be the best album I did. I think this one. I think ever since Piñata, I’ve been dropping classic albums, so I’m not going to stop right there," he said. "Piñata, classic. Bandana was a classic. Alfredo is a classic. SSS, going to be the same thing. I leveled up on his album. It’s going to be more features."

Gibbs explained that while Alfredo was a testament to his rapping abilities, he aims to prove his naysayers wrong with this one.

"I’m tired of y’all motherfuckers underrating me. I’m tired of y’all putting certain ni**as over me like I’m not the best gangsta rapper out, for real dawg," he continued. "I’m tired of that shit. I know n***as got Lil Baby and DaBaby and all them babies and all that type of shit and all these other n***as. I respect all of that, that’s all love. Them hitmakers, I respect that. I can’t get in their lane for what they do for making hits, them n***as do that. N***as going to stop leaving me out the conversation."

Freddie's upcoming album will boast production from Pharrell Williams, Madlib, The Alchemist, Metro Boomin, Mike Will Made It, and more. Are you excited about SSS?



Brad Barket/Getty Images

[Via]