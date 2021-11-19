Freddie Gibbs Taps Jadakiss For Fire Single "Black Illuminati"

They are two emcees who are known to hit their mark with each release, so seeing Freddie Gibbs link with Jadakiss on a single has fans in a tizzy. We’ve recently watched Gibbs and DJ Akademiks reignite their online beef in full force, engaging in a heated exchange that ended with the blogger accusing Gibbs of having his Instagram deleted.

Aside from the spat, Gibbs has been gearing up for the release of SSS, or Soul Sold Separately. We previously reported on Gibbs calling this project possibly "the best album I did," and by the sound of his Jadakiss collaboration, he just may be right. On Friday (November 18), Gibbs and Jada dropped off "Black Illuminati" along with an accompanying music video where they kept things simple as they delivered hard bars.

The pair effortlessly complemented one another, so check out "Black Illuminati" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't do the Chrome Heart

I just do the hallmark

You can't catch a headshot or you can catch a dome dart

Go ahead and put the kids to sleep, this the grown part

For we knew what Billboard was we had our own chart