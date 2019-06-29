mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, Black Thought & Yasiin Bey Wax Cynical Over "Education"

Devin Ch
June 29, 2019 10:30
63 Views
01
2
CoverCover
CoverCover

Education
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Feat. Black Thought & Yasiin Bey

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Freddie Gibbs takes his place among the upper echelon in Rap on "Education" featuring Black Thought and Yasiin Bey.


During the second day of the Democratic Debate, Kamala Harris challenged a defenseless Joe Biden on his previous stance on the issue of "busing." For those who don't know, busing is a practice in which children are transported over a great distance, for the sake of maintaining racial segregation. Given the timeliness of this issue, Freddie Gibbs' "Education" functions as a well-intended segue into the next subtopic.

Featuring the likes of Black Thought and Yasiin Bey, Bandana's penultimate track stands up to its name, as a talking point of worthy of critical inspection. The subject of America's failings in the education sector isn't lost on Gibbs, whose young daughter recently entered the school system herself.

For the sample nerds out there: "Education" flips R.D. Burman's "Dance Music," made instantly recognizable by the Kanye-produced "Bonjour" that appeared on Nas' eponymously-tiled project under the G.O.O.D. Music banner in 2018. Does "Education" featuring Black Thought and Yasiin Bey live up to its billing? Hit us with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

They intentionally expand, probably to extradite
If you wanna play blind, just look straight into the light
The puppeteers playin' you for spite
And worldwide, what we're payin' is the price
And that's life
An education.

- Black Thought

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  2
  63
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Black Thought Yasiin Bey bandana black star education kamala harris Joe Biden america busing collaboration new music
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, Black Thought & Yasiin Bey Wax Cynical Over "Education"
01
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject