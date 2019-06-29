Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, Black Thought & Yasiin Bey Wax Cynical Over "Education"

During the second day of the Democratic Debate, Kamala Harris challenged a defenseless Joe Biden on his previous stance on the issue of "busing." For those who don't know, busing is a practice in which children are transported over a great distance, for the sake of maintaining racial segregation. Given the timeliness of this issue, Freddie Gibbs' "Education" functions as a well-intended segue into the next subtopic.

Featuring the likes of Black Thought and Yasiin Bey, Bandana's penultimate track stands up to its name, as a talking point of worthy of critical inspection. The subject of America's failings in the education sector isn't lost on Gibbs, whose young daughter recently entered the school system herself.

For the sample nerds out there: "Education" flips R.D. Burman's "Dance Music," made instantly recognizable by the Kanye-produced "Bonjour" that appeared on Nas' eponymously-tiled project under the G.O.O.D. Music banner in 2018. Does "Education" featuring Black Thought and Yasiin Bey live up to its billing? Hit us with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

They intentionally expand, probably to extradite

If you wanna play blind, just look straight into the light

The puppeteers playin' you for spite

And worldwide, what we're payin' is the price

And that's life

An education.

- Black Thought