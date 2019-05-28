One of the most anticipated albums in hip-hop this year is Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's long-awaited follow-up to 2014's Pinata -- an album that cemented Gibbs as one of the best in the game. They've teased Bandana over the course of the past few months following Freddie's strong run in 2018. Each month, it's been pushed back to the next but it seems like it's finally on the way.

Gibbs and Madlib shared the official cover art for their new project which brings both of their worlds together. The cover art reveals the return of Quasimoto sitting on top of a Zebra while they watch Hollywood going through the rapture. On the bottom right of the corner, there's a broken Pinata.

The new album is set to feature appearances fromAnderson .Paak, Pusha T, Killer Mike, Black Thought, and more. The project also serves as Freddie Gibbs' first album on a major label since leaving Interscope in 2007. Bandana is set to be released via KeepCool/RCA Records and Madlib Invazion/ESGN.

Last month, the rapper-producer combo sat down with EW where they revealed two important details: Bandana is set to arrive in June and it will also serve as the second installment in a trilogy of albums by MadGibbs. Maybe it'll take another five years to release but if Bandana lives up to their debut, then the wait will be worth it.