Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Return With "The Next Day" Ft. Oh No

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib aren't done just yet. A month and some change after the release of their critically acclaimed major label debut, Bandana, they've returned with even more groovy, cocaine raps to feed the masses. Teaming up with Adult Swim Singles, the Pinata duo deliver their latest single, "The Next Day" featuring Oh No to cap off the series. The record sounds more like Pinata than it does Bandana, especially in terms of the more funk-influenced production.

The release of the new single through Adult Swim shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Gibbs and Madlib are among the many hip-hop faves set to hit the stage at Adult Swim Festival in November. They'll be performing on November 16th along with Young Thug, Vince Staples, and more.

Peep Freddie Gibbs & Madlib's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Chippin' off the block, your whole background photoshopped

Pulled up in a drop, I got more choppas than Robocop

Trying to see if I'mma bust a play on your hoe or not

'Cause last time I beat she was like (Oh yeah)