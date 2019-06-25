Tierra Whack, Lil Nas X and more will perform as well as an exclusive "Rick & Morty" season 4 episode screening.
Adult Swim Festival is returning for its second year and they're doing things even bigger. After bringing in over 20K people from across the U.S. and 22 other countries across the world, they've expanded the festival to include much more than just musicians and comedians. The line-up for music this year includes Vince Staples, Young Thug, Geto Boys, Captain Murphy, Tierra Whack, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Lil Nas X, Jamie xx and more.
The festival, which takes place on Nov. 15th and Nov. 16th, will take place in downtown Los Angeles at the Banc of California Stadium. It'll also include The Eric Andre Show Live! and interactive fan experiences including a screening of an exclusive never-before-seen episode from Rick & Morty season 4, a Robot Chicken Intergalactic Power Summit, Squidbillies 10 Man Bunkhouse Stamped, and much more. Theyt'll also be hosting panels and meet-and-greets over the two days.
Tickets went on sale today. You can cop them here.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
Dethklok
Captain Murphy
Geto Boys
Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble
Iron Reagan
HEALTH
Inter Arma
Speedy Ortiz
Cooly G
DAWN
Sarah Squirm
Conner O’Malley
Three Busy Debras
and more!
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16
Jamie xx
Vince Staples
The Eric Andre Show Live!
Tierra Whack
Young Thug
Lil Nas X
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
CupcakKe
clipping.
Negative Gemini
No Joy
Joe Pera
Jena Friedman
Wham City
and more!