Adult Swim Festival is returning for its second year and they're doing things even bigger. After bringing in over 20K people from across the U.S. and 22 other countries across the world, they've expanded the festival to include much more than just musicians and comedians. The line-up for music this year includes Vince Staples, Young Thug, Geto Boys, Captain Murphy, Tierra Whack, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Lil Nas X, Jamie xx and more.

The festival, which takes place on Nov. 15th and Nov. 16th, will take place in downtown Los Angeles at the Banc of California Stadium. It'll also include The Eric Andre Show Live! and interactive fan experiences including a screening of an exclusive never-before-seen episode from Rick & Morty season 4, a Robot Chicken Intergalactic Power Summit, Squidbillies 10 Man Bunkhouse Stamped, and much more. Theyt'll also be hosting panels and meet-and-greets over the two days.

Tickets went on sale today. You can cop them here.



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Dethklok

Captain Murphy

Geto Boys

Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble

Iron Reagan

HEALTH

Inter Arma

Speedy Ortiz

Cooly G

DAWN

Sarah Squirm

Conner O’Malley

Three Busy Debras

and more!

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Jamie xx

Vince Staples

The Eric Andre Show Live!

Tierra Whack

Young Thug

Lil Nas X

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

CupcakKe

clipping.

Negative Gemini

No Joy

Joe Pera

Jena Friedman

Wham City

and more!