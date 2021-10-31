Freddie Gibbs and DJ Akademiks went at each other on Twitter, Saturday night, after Gibbs threatened to fight Ak whenever he runs into him. The interaction was sparked after Akademiks posted a video of Kay Flock and Ron Suno throwing hands at Rolling Loud in New York City over the weekend.

"I hope you post it when I run into you," Gibbs responded to the video.



Brad Barket / Getty Images

He continued on the topic in a seperate post: "I coulda been smoked akademiks. His hoe gave me his home address months ago. The n****z in LA he was with last week was not gon protect him if I walked in that no jumper interview. I know all of them. God got bigger plans for me but when I get bored I’m back on yo ass. On VL."

"Well stfu about shit u aint finna do," snapped back Akademiks.

Gibbs replied: "We byke."

"I be letting a lot of n****z breathe The Lord’s good oxygen and they still wanna pop it like they not privileged," Gibbs continued in another tweet.

Gibbs and Akademiks have a history of trading shots dating back to 2020 when Akademiks called Gibbs "irrelevant."