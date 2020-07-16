In the midst of his feud against Freddie Gibbs, DJ Akademiks was banned from Twitch. He had previously used the streaming platform to speak hatefully about Gibbs, Meek Mill, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Ben Baller, and others. After a two-week period, the media personality is back and he's already warning people that the heat is coming.

Taking to Twitter, DJ Akademiks confirmed the fact that he has been un-banned, telling people to tune into his stream this evening.

"The demon is back. 8 PM tonight," he wrote.

Regularly, DJ Akademiks will go live on release night to check out some of the week's new music with his internet friends. Especially considering Drake is dropping two new tracks with DJ Khaled tonight, Ak will likely be checking those out with his fanbase. We're sure there will also be some planned buffoonery on the way for his regular targets, like Freddie Gibbs and Meek.

While Ak is still public enemy #1 for many rappers who are upset with their media representation, it goes without saying that he remains an influential tastemaker as far as how hip-hop connects to a more youthful audience.

What do you think he will discuss on his return stream? Will it be solely gaming and jamming to new music or will there be more drama popping off?