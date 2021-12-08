Neither Freddie Gibbs nor Akademiks has any intention of ending their beef but there might actually be one way to put their online squabble to an end -- a celebrity boxing match. It's a popular trend that took over the year, turning YouTubers into athletes while Triller and other streaming platforms collect big coins from these events.



Via HNHH

Akademiks threw up the white flag in the feud but neither he nor Freddie Gibbs can dodge the topic of each other during interviews. Ak appeared on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game with Wallo and Gillie Da King where he spoke on his ongoing back-and-forth with the Gary, IN rapper. At one point, he was asked about the possibilities of entering the boxing ring to square up against Gibbs. Ak said he would step foot in the ring "with any of these n***as."

And it appears this may actually come to fruition. Freddie Gibbs caught wind of the comments made by Akademiks following an article from The Source. "Let's do it," he responded. To take it a step further, the rapper is set to appear on Jalen & Jacoby later today where he'll apparently offer a more in-depth response to the challenge.

Gibbs previously challenged Dr. Umar Johnson to square up against him in the boxing ring. We'll see if either of these fights ever come into fruition.