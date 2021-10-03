Lamar Odom is a big guy and his frame is certainly conducive to being a good boxer. He has a long reach, and he is big enough that he can take a lot of punishment before being taken down. Having said that, it shouldn't be surprising to see him using his athletic talents in the ring. The former NBA star is now getting into the boxing world through the Celebrity Boxing promotion. Just a few months ago, he defeated Aaron Carter, and last night, he fought against Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband, Ojani Noa.

In the end, it was Odom who came out victorious after the three rounds. He won via decision and if you watch some of the highlights below, it becomes obvious as to how he won. Noa did not stand a chance as he received a barrage of punches from Odom who looked extremely confident.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Odom has improved a lot since his fight against Carter and it's clear that he wants to take all of this seriously. After all, Odom is now invested in Celebrity Boxing, and he is committed to taking on more fights in order to grow the brand. This should come as good news to the enterprise, especially since Odom's boxing skills are sure to attract bigger names in the not-so-distant future.

The retired NBA star is surely going to get another fight soon, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the boxing world.