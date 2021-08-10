Freddie Gibbs is on one hell of a run right now. The Gary, Indiana rapper overcame every bit of adversity he's faced over his career, from label struggles to legal issues, to earning a Grammy nomination. The release of Bandana marked Gibbs' major-label debut through a joint venture with Keep Cool & RCA. It appears his dealings with the folks over at Keep Cool and RCA may have soured.



Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

The Grammy-nominated rapper hit Twitter where he aired out an unnamed executive who signed him to RCA. Gibbs explained that the individual essentially ghosted him since the release of the Madlib-produced album. "After I made Bandana the n***a that signed me to RCA ghosted me for a year plus. Don't let these industry n***az 'brother' you they just care about where they gon' be working at next year. They not creators like you," he said before detailing an encounter with this anonymous person.

"Pussy ass n***a saw me at a party last month damn near shitted on himself and had to run to @LAMBOLAMBO for shelter," he wrote. He added, "Every failed rapper turned exec I know personally is a hoe ass n***a that couldn't get no bitches."

ScHoolboy Q, who recently collaborated with Gibbs on "Gang Signs," also reacted to Gibbs' mini-rant. He quoted Gibbs tweet, writing, "wHy y so mean braH."

Gibbs's recent tweets come on the heels of his film debut at Cannes Film Festival. Down With The King, directed by Diego Ongaro and starring Freddie Gibbs, received widespread acclaim upon its premiere. The film focuses on the story of rapper Money Merc, played by Gibbs, who ends up leaving the music industry for a life on the farm.

Check out Gibbs' tweets below.