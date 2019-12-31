The end of the year has everyone feeling a little extra spicey. It doesn't look as if French Montana and 50 Cent's tit-for-tat is the only beef brewing. Days ago, The Breakfast Club sat down with music executive and entrepreneur Don Pooh to discuss his time in the industry. The Brooklyn businessman is credited for discovering both Shyne and Foxy Brown, even becoming the manager for the latter. He acted as co-executive producer of Mary J. Blige's No More Drama and later became the Executive Vice President of MCA Records.

During Don's interview, DJ Envy wanted to know more information about Foxy Brown. "Whatever happened with Foxy?" he asked. "She had a great album and she had another album that came out and it just seemed like just, things just dwindled off." Don replied, "She was doing her thing for a while. She actually put out three albums and then, you know, she's a mom now. Shout out to her a Baby C. She just fell back a little bit. She had an issue with her hearing so she just kinda fell back. Hopefully, we're gonna see or hear from her soon."

Foxy shared a clip of this brief exchange on her Instagram page and she didn't seem to appreciate Envy's remarks. In an emoji-heavy caption, Foxy wrote that she's a top-selling artist who deserves respect while hurling a few insults Envy's way. "😩😩FISH ASS ENVY @djenvy💋 Act stupid if u want!🤣 Damn near broke ur BACK😆😆 carrying MY RECORDS & CHANEL LUGGAGE🦾 Til’ DEF JAM sent u back to the HOOD!!!" she stated.

"🚶🏽‍♂️🚶🏽‍♂️ 4 MULTI PLATINUM ALBUMS F*CK BOY!!!" Foxy continued. "🔥 PLAY NICE! GAVE YOU LIFE!😩😜 She purposely LOW BITCH!💋💋💋 Got injured, bussed back, BIRTHED A GORGEOUS ASS BABY GIRL😝 C*cksucker 2020 the POP OFF!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 AGGY cuz we ain’t do Breakfast Club!😤😤😂 DICKRIDER, let KING BITCH leave your mouth🤕 Dem #BROOKLYNBOYZ outside!💋 #LIL’DJCLUE😂"

She made sure to send love to Don Pooh at the end of her caption so it was clear that none of her ire was directed toward him. Watch Don Pooh's interview in full below to pick up a few gems.