As of late, Foxy Brown has been publicly declaring her love for Kim Kardashian with reservation. Back in May, the Ill Na Na rapper made headlines after her Welcome to the Dungeon Tour performance went left in her home state of New York. In the middle of her set, fans began to boo the female rap pioneer, and in an effort to please the crowd, Foxy was embarrassingly removed from the stage.

While that moment wasn't one of her greatest, Foxy Brown is still revered as an icon in hip hop by her friends, fans, peers, and...Kim Kardashian. Earlier this month, Foxy was thrilled to see that Kim planned on using her name in connection with the reality star's beauty brand. The collection will be a nod to '90s icons in entertainment and included other names like Lil Kim, Mary J. Blige, Monica, Janet Jackson, Kate Moss, Claire Danes, Katie Holmes, Alicia Silverstone, Cindy Crawford, and Courtney Love.

Foxy was beyond excited for the mention and recently took to Instagram to spit a few bars about Kim's KKW '90s line. "Hi baby!" she said after rapping a few lines. "Kimmy we love you so much. Baby C and I adore you. Can't wait to see you. You bodied this sh*t. This sh*t is crazy. Love you baby!" Responses from fans were a mixed bag, but Kim slid in Foxy's comments to reply that she loved her, as well. Check it out below.