Amid fans imploring for Foxy Brown and Lil Kim to share a space on Verzuz someday, it seems that we're going to receive an intimate look at the life of the Ill Na Na. There have been many rappers who have sat down to pen their life stories including 50 Cent, Common, DMX, Eminem, Gucci Mane, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Prodigy, RZA, Rakim, DJ Khaled, and more. On her Instagram Story, Foxy shared that fans can expect to receive her book sometime in December of this year.

"Book coming soon," she wrote in a post where she tagged former Editor-In-Chief of The Source Magazine, Kim Osorio, adding that Osorio was partnering with her in the release.



Frank Micelotta / Staff / Getty Images

"20 YEARS later and still the most controversial book to come out in Hip Hop," Osorio wrote in the caption of a screenshot of Foxy's announcement. "Still written by ME. i only write the best stories. #younotready #ireallywrite #foxybrown #foxboogiebrown #foxboogie #hiphop #everybodyaintmeanttohaveabook."

In the comments, Foxy added, "[white heart emoji]u Kimmy!!!!!" We haven't received new music from Foxy in decades, but she has quite a few stories to tell with a history that includes hit albums and songs, being a part of The Firm, her conflict with Lil Kim, her legal troubles, and all the twists and turns of her personal and professional life that helped her become an icon in the industry.

Speaking of Lil Kim, it's reported that the Queen Bee will also be releasing her memoir this year sometime in November. Will you read Foxy and Kim's autobiographies when they drop?