A little over a week after Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf was dubbed the Fortnite World Champ, the 16-year-old pro-gamer proved that he might actually be the GOAT when it comes to Fortnite. According to TMZ, Bugha vanished from his streaming session on Twitch for 10 minutes after he was swatted in his Pennsylvania home. Armed officers surrounded Bugha's home in the middle of a game while he was playing when he revealed that he was swatted. Even with that, he still managed to win the game.



Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Bugha confirmed on the livestream that police were at his home and he was swatted. Apparently, a call came in to the local police station from someone pretending to be Bugha saying he killed his father. Thankfully, the situation was quickly defused after the police called the home while waiting outside and spoke to Bugha's dad. An officer also lives in their neighborhood and recognized Bugha.

"They came in with guns, bro. They literally pulled up," he said. "That's scary. What if I had just got popped? Jesus Christ, the internet's f**king crazy."

Swatting's been a growing epidemic this decade, especially in the gaming community. Unfortunately, it's also resulted in fatalities among victims of the hoax prank. In 2018, 28-year-old Andrew Finch was shot after a fake 911 call was made to his house about a murder and kidnapping. Wichita police ended up murdering him inside of his home.



